Man shot in eye while driving on Parkway West; Pittsburgh police investigating

By Garrett Behanna

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are investigating after receiving reports of rifle rounds being fired into a vehicle by a passing vehicle.

At approximately 6:50 p.m., Pittsburgh police were dispatched near exit 69A on I-376W. Responding officers found a 60-year-old male victim inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the eye, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition and was last listed in surgery.

The suspected vehicle is described as a white Mazda SUV that fled the scene and continued westbound toward either Banksville Road or onto I-376W.

An investigation is ongoing.

Garrett Behanna

Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.

