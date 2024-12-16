Man with knife shot by security guards at federal courthouse in Pennsylvania, officials say

Armed man shot by security guards at federal courthouse in Pennsylvania, officials say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man with a knife was shot multiple times by security guards at the federal courthouse in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Monday, officials said.

CBS affiliate WHP reported that the man was shot at the Sylvia H. Rambo U.S. Courthouse on North Sixth Street in Dauphin County around 8:30 a.m. Authorities said he tried to attack security guards with a knife. No security guards or bystanders were injured on Monday.

The knife-wielding man was taken to a local hospital and was believed to be in stable condition at last check, WHP reported. His identity was not released as of Monday evening.

The Associated Press reported that the security guards are under contract with the U.S. Marshals Service to guard the courthouse. The courthouse closed after the shooting, which led to a massive police presence after the call came in.

Officials reportedly said the FBI was leading the investigation, but no other details about the shooting were released on Monday evening.

WHP reported that the Sylvia H. Rambo U.S. Courthouse opened in 2023, and the 10-story building is 243,000 square feet and houses district, magistrate and bankruptcy courtrooms. The courthouse is about 1 mile from the Pennsylvania State Capitol Complex.