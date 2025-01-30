Man sentenced to 40 to 80 years in prison for 2022 Rostraver Township road rage killing

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Westmoreland County man has been sentenced to serve several decades in prison after being convicted in a road rage killing that took place on New Year's Eve in 2022.

29-year-old Anthony Hairston was sentenced to 40 to 80 years in prison Wednesday, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli announced.

Hairston was found guilty in November of shooting and killing 59-year-old Holly Vadella in a road rage shooting in Rostraver Township.

Prosecutors said Hairston became upset because Vadella was driving too slowly and he was trying to get to a bar in Rostraver before it closed.

Police said Vadella was found shot to death inside her car.

"While Mr. Hairston will have to live the next 40 to 80 years inside the walls of a prison, this sentence does not bring Holly Vadella back to her loving family," DA Ziccarelli said. "The judge imposed the maximum sentence for third-degree murder, but this crime was unprovoked, senseless, and egregious."