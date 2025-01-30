Watch CBS News
Local News

Man sentenced to 40 to 80 years in prison for 2022 Rostraver Township road rage killing

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Westmoreland County man has been sentenced to serve several decades in prison after being convicted in a road rage killing that took place on New Year's Eve in 2022. 

29-year-old Anthony Hairston was sentenced to 40 to 80 years in prison Wednesday, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli announced.

Hairston was found guilty in November of shooting and killing 59-year-old Holly Vadella in a road rage shooting in Rostraver Township.

Prosecutors said Hairston became upset because Vadella was driving too slowly and he was trying to get to a bar in Rostraver before it closed.   

Police said Vadella was found shot to death inside her car. 

"While Mr. Hairston will have to live the next 40 to 80 years inside the walls of a prison, this sentence does not bring Holly Vadella back to her loving family," DA Ziccarelli said. "The judge imposed the maximum sentence for third-degree murder, but this crime was unprovoked, senseless, and egregious."

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.