Watch CBS News
Local News

Pennsylvania man sentenced to prison for wrong-way DUI crash that killed father and son

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Man sentenced to prison for crash that killed father and son
Man sentenced to prison for crash that killed father and son 00:22

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for his role in a wrong-way DUI crash in Fayette County that killed a father and son from West Virginia. 

Dylan Healey was impaired when he crossed into oncoming traffic on Route 40 near Uniontown in 2022 and crashed into the vehicle occupied by 41-year-old Brian Gilchrist and 18-year-old Joshua Gilchrist, authorities said. 

The Gilchrists were killed on impact, according to the authorities. Healey was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The father and son were heading home to Elmwood, West Virginia, after seeing singer Marina at Stage AE in Pitsburgh.   

The 18-year-old Gilchrist was a senior at Petersburg High School and a member of the band.

Michael Guise

Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.