Pennsylvania man sentenced to prison for wrong-way DUI crash that killed father and son

Man sentenced to prison for crash that killed father and son

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for his role in a wrong-way DUI crash in Fayette County that killed a father and son from West Virginia.

Dylan Healey was impaired when he crossed into oncoming traffic on Route 40 near Uniontown in 2022 and crashed into the vehicle occupied by 41-year-old Brian Gilchrist and 18-year-old Joshua Gilchrist, authorities said.

The Gilchrists were killed on impact, according to the authorities. Healey was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The father and son were heading home to Elmwood, West Virginia, after seeing singer Marina at Stage AE in Pitsburgh.

The 18-year-old Gilchrist was a senior at Petersburg High School and a member of the band.