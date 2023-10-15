Watch CBS News
Local News

Man recovering after shooting on the South Side

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is currently recovering in the hospital after he was shot in the chest in the early morning hours of Sunday in Pittsburgh's South Side neighborhood. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 2:30 a.m., police patrolling the South Side heard several gunshots near the intersection of E. Carson Street and 17th Street. 

Once they arrived on the scene, they found a man in his early 30s who had been shot in the chest. 

The man was awake and alert and spoke with officers. 

They were able to treat him until medics arrived. 

He was taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition. 

Pittsburgh Police are investigating. 

The South Side, which had been the focus of law enforcement due to recent violence, has not seen a shooting since about a month ago.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on October 15, 2023 / 7:33 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.