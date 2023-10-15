Man recovering after shooting on the South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is currently recovering in the hospital after he was shot in the chest in the early morning hours of Sunday in Pittsburgh's South Side neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 2:30 a.m., police patrolling the South Side heard several gunshots near the intersection of E. Carson Street and 17th Street.

Once they arrived on the scene, they found a man in his early 30s who had been shot in the chest.

The man was awake and alert and spoke with officers.

They were able to treat him until medics arrived.

He was taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Pittsburgh Police are investigating.

The South Side, which had been the focus of law enforcement due to recent violence, has not seen a shooting since about a month ago.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details