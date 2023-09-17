Man recovering after being shot in the head in the South Side early on Sunday morning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is recovering after an early-morning shooting on the South Side.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 3 a.m., they were called to the 1200 block of East Carson Street for a ShotSpotter notification.

Once they arrived, a woman told them a man had been shot at Roland Way and S. 13th Street and it was there they found a man in a doorway with a possible graze wound to his head and was bleeding from his mouth.

The man told police he and his girlfriend were fighting with another group of people on Roland Way when someone fired two shots at him.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses said the suspects fled in a silver vehicle.

No arrests have been made and police plainclothes detectives are investigating.

