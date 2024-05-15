Man indicted for allegedly trying to "smuggle" guns through Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An Ohio man was indicted by a federal grand jury after officials said he tried to "smuggle" guns onto a flight at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

Twenty-six-year-old Luis Rojas Cay from Youngstown was indicted on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and carrying a weapon on an aircraft, prosecutors announced on Wednesday.

According to the indictment, Rojas Cay was planning to travel to San Juan, Puerto Rico, from the Pittsburgh International Airport on a commercial airline. In his luggage, prosecutors said he had three semiautomatic handguns, one of which was loaded, and more than 200 rounds of ammunition.

The TSA said he "artfully concealed" the guns and ammo by wrapping them in multiple layers of foil-backed tape and putting them in a metal briefcase that was also lined with sheet metal. The briefcase was found in a suitcase he had checked with the airline, prosecutors said.

As a previously convicted felon, Rojas Cay is barred from possessing a firearm or ammunition under federal law.

After his arrest, the TSA's federal security director for the Pittsburgh airport applauded the officers who were screening checked baggage and uncovered Rojas Cay's attempt to "smuggle" the guns.

"Luis Rojas Cay allegedly tried to travel on a commercial airline with multiple firearms— one of which was loaded—hidden in his luggage," U.S. Attorney Eric Olshan said in a news release. "As a convicted felon, Rojas Cay should not be in possession of firearms anywhere, let alone in his bag at 35,000 feet. This office and our law enforcement partners are dedicated to keeping unlawful firearms out of airports and off airplanes where they put ordinary, unsuspecting citizens at risk."

After Rojas Cay was arrested, Allegheny County police charged him with persons not to possess a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license.