Police and TSA agents confiscate guns hidden inside briefcase and foil at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An Ohio man was taken into custody on Friday at Pittsburgh International Airport after he was found to be in possession of multiple firearms.

Just before 9 a.m., TSA agents notified Allegheny County Police that multiple firearms and ammo were found inside the Youngstown man's briefcase.

The guns appeared to be concealed in the briefcase lined in roofing tape and sheet metal and were hidden inside another piece of checked luggage.

Allegheny County Police

Agents ultimately found three handguns, three boxes of ammo, and multiple magazines. All of those items were individually wrapped in foil inside the briefcase.

The luggage belonged to 26-year-old Luis Cay and officers learned that Cay is currently on probation in Ohio and is not permitted to possess firearms.

He is now facing multiple firearms violation charges.

The FBI was contacted and county police seized the guns.