Police and TSA agents confiscate guns hidden inside briefcase and foil at Pittsburgh International Airport

By Patrick Damp

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An Ohio man was taken into custody on Friday at Pittsburgh International Airport after he was found to be in possession of multiple firearms. 

Just before 9 a.m., TSA agents notified Allegheny County Police that multiple firearms and ammo were found inside the Youngstown man's briefcase. 

The guns appeared to be concealed in the briefcase lined in roofing tape and sheet metal and were hidden inside another piece of checked luggage. 

airportguns.png
Allegheny County Police

Agents ultimately found three handguns, three boxes of ammo, and multiple magazines. All of those items were individually wrapped in foil inside the briefcase. 

The luggage belonged to 26-year-old Luis Cay and officers learned that Cay is currently on probation in Ohio and is not permitted to possess firearms. 

He is now facing multiple firearms violation charges. 

The FBI was contacted and county police seized the guns. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick is a Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV and studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Before working in news, he worked in professional hockey communications and public relations.

First published on April 28, 2024 / 8:43 AM EDT

