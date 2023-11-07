Ticket bought in Fayette County splitting record $3.2 million Cash 5 jackpot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Someone in Fayette County will split an all-time high Cash 5 jackpot prize of $3.2 million.

Two winning tickets were sold in Fayette and Schuylkill counties, the Pennsylvania Lottery said. It's the largest Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot in the game's 31-year history.

Both tickets matched all five balls drawn on Monday, 5-10-12-20-25, to win $1.6 million. To play, players select five numbers from 1 to 43 and must match all five numbers to win the jackpot.

The tickets were sold at Valero Fuel N Go on Hopwood Fairchance Road in Uniontown and Turkey Hill on Centre Street in Ashland. Each store gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning tickets.

Nearly 65,000 other tickets won prizes in the drawing. The lottery says players should check every ticket every time.

The previous record for the Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot was $3 million in 2022. A lucky winner in Montgomery County took home that prize.

Cash 5 is the Pennsylvania Lottery's longest-running jackpot game, launching in 1992. It relaunched as Cash 5 with Quick Cash in 2021. There are nightly drawings with an additional chance to win $2 or $6.

The lottery says winners aren't known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. A main prize has to be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning ticket should contact their nearest lottery office for instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.