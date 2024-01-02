Police: Man in Hanover, Pa. fatally stabbed wife, son before killing himself

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man in Hanover, Pennsylvania, fatally stabbed his wife and son before killing himself last week, according to law enforcement.

In a news release on Tuesday, the Hanover Borough Police Department released new details about the Dec. 28, 2023, stabbing at a home on East Walnut Street.

Police said in Tuesday's release that they obtained an arrest warrant for 50-year-old Rogelio Arvizu on Dec. 28, 2023, in connection with the incident, but the charges were dropped due to his death. He was accused of stabbing his 27-year-old son and fatally stabbing his 49-year-old wife and 17-year-old son before killing himself.

According to police, the 27-year-old son suffered a "severe laceration" to his neck and told a neighbor what happened and to call law enforcement. When officers arrived at the home on East Walnut Street, they found 17-year-old Dylan Arvizu-Morales and 49-year-old Guadalupe Arvizu-Morales dead inside the home. The 27-year-old, who was not identified, was released from the hospital.

A short time after arriving at the home, police said they were notified of a "suspicious male" hiding behind a vehicle near the home. Officers approached the man, who they found lying on the ground with numerous stab wounds and lacerations. There was a bloody knife near his body, police said.

The man, later identified as Rogelio Arvizu, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The York County Coroner's Office ruled Dylan Arvizu-Morales and Guadalupe Arvizu-Morales' deaths as homicide and Rogelio Arvizu's death as a suicide.