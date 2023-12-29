3 dead, including 17-year-old, in Pennsylvania stabbing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people were killed, including a 17-year-old, and one person was injured in a stabbing in York County, Pa.

According to a news release from the Hanover Borough Police Department, the stabbing happened on Thursday in Hanover. Police officers were called to a home on East Walnut Street at around 10 a.m. and found a 27-year-old man outside the home with "severe injuries," the release says. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. An update on his condition was not available on Friday.

Inside the home, according to the news release, law enforcement found a 17-year-old and a 49-year-old woman dead. They were related to the 27-year-old victim, police said.

Down the street, a 50-year-old man was found lying in the street with "severe injuries," police said. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, according to the news release.

"The incident is believed to be isolated to the people listed above and there is no danger to the community. The incident remains under investigation," Thursday's news release said.

Law enforcement is asking people in the area to check their surveillance cameras for any information that could help the case. Anyone with information or tips can call the Hanover Borough Police Department at 717-637-5575.

It is not clear if there are any arrests or suspects. Also, it is not clear what led up to the stabbing.

The victims have not yet been identified.