Man pleads guilty in wrong-way crash that killed Jeannette man

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle in connection with a deadly wrong-way crash earlier this year in Indiana County.

According to a release Thursday from the Indiana County District Attorney's Office, Elias Jimenez pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle and accidents involving death or personal injury.

Police say Jimenez was driving north in the southbound lane of Route 119 and collided with another driver head-on in January 2023. The crash killed a passenger, a 30-year-old man from Jeannette, in the other vehicle.

Jimenez fled the scene and was later found hiding under a bed inside a room at a nearby hotel, officials say. Police said he showed signs of being drunk and did not have a valid driver's license.

The release said lesser charges were withdrawn as part of the guilty plea. Sentencing is set for Oct. 2

"This is a senseless crime where a random, innocent victim loses their life due to the actions of the defendant. While he tried to hide from his actions, I applaud the professional manner in which the Pennsylvania State Police diligently tracked him and brought him to justice." DA Robert Manzi said in the release. "The defendant is facing the highest possible sentence under this plea as allowed by the Pennsylvania Sentencing Guidelines. However, there is no sentence that will ever make this situation right,"