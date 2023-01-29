Man facing homicide charges following wrong-way crash in Indiana County

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A local man is facing homicide charges after a deadly crash on Route 119 in Center Township on Thursday night.

State troopers were called to the scene around 11:30 and they learned that Elias Lopez Jimenez was driving north in the southbound lane and collided with another driver head-on.

A passenger in the car that was hit, a 30-year-old man from Jeannette, later died at the hospital from his injuries.

The driver and another passenger were also taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Jimenez fled the scene and was later found hiding under a bed inside a room at a nearby hotel.

Troopers said he showed signs of being drunk and did not have a valid driver's license.

He was arraigned and is in the Indiana County Jail until his preliminary hearing next month.