Pittsburgh-area man found guilty of killing transgender woman

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — A Beaver County jury convicted a man on trial for killing a transgender woman in her Aliquippa apartment in 2021.

On Wednesday, Darese Raines was found guilty of killing Brandon Murray, known as B, inside an apartment on Linmar Terrace in November 2021. Police say Murray identified as a woman even though some friends and family referred to her with he/him pronouns.

It's been nearly three years of agony for Juanita and Carissa Hodges. Their beloved cousin, Murray, was brutally murdered three years ago. Juanita Hodges helped raise Murray.

"Miss seeing him dress up because he always dressed very nice, his hair done nice, his nails," Juanita Hodges said. "Just him being him. He was a lot of fun being around."

"He was the life of the party, and he liked to have a good time," Carissa Hodges said. "He was friendly. Everybody loved him. This is why he didn't deserve what happened to him."

On Wednesday, Juanita Hodges came face to face with Raines inside the courtroom.

"It was very emotional," Juanita Hodge said.

Beaver County District Attorney Nate Bible said no clear motive was proven. Bible said DNA evidence inside Murray's apartment and on her body tied Raines to the killing.

There was also video evidence outside the victim's apartment, according to Pennsylvania State Police. They also believe Murray and Raines knew each other and had a sexual relationship.

"They said the verdict and I just broke down crying," Juanita Hodges said.

"I'm happy because at least we got justice," Carissa Hodges said.

"'I don't care what you are, you transgender, you straight, gay, bi, he didn't deserve what happened to him," she added.

In the days after Murray's killing, friends said they wanted it investigated as a hate crime. Prosecutors never filed those charges, and state police said there was no evidence of that. A sentencing date hasn't been set for Raines.