DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) - One man is dead after an overnight shooting in Duquesne.

According to police, the shooting happened at the intersection of South 5th Street and Viola Way just after 5 a.m.

Once police arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects have been named and the investigation is ongoing.