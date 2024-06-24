Man dies after getting hit by roller coaster at Ohio amusement park

CINCINNATI (KDKA) -- A man who was hit by a roller coaster at an Ohio amusement park has died.

Thirty-eight-year-old Arntanaro Nelson of Wilmington died at a hospital on Friday days after he was hit by the Banshee roller coaster at Kings Island in Mason, Ohio, CBS affiliate WKRC reported.

After Nelson lost his keys on the ride, he reportedly hopped two fences and went into a restricted area to try and get them back, according to WKRC. A park employee told the TV station that the train was likely going about 70 mph when it hit him.

The Banshee was closed after the incident while authorities and park personnel conducted an investigation, WKRC reported.

After Nelson was hit, Kings Island released a statement saying it was focused on the welfare of the guest and his family but provided no other information.

WKRC noted that a preliminary report from Mason police was heavily redacted and did not detail much besides releasing Nelson's name.

According to the park's website, the Banshee is the world's longest steel-inverted roller coaster, reaching speeds of up to 68 miles per hour. It also features a 167-foot lift hill and a 150-foot curved drop.

In 2015, a man was hit and killed by the Raptor coaster at Cedar Point after he went into a restricted area to get his lost cell phone, according to the Associated Press. Cedar Point and Kings Island are both owned by Cedar Fair.