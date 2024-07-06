Man charged with driving under the influence, endangering children in West Mifflin crash

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - A man is being accused of driving drunk and crashing into a car with several children inside.

According to police, Clarence Newson ran a red light at Lewis Run Road and Clairton Road in West Mifflin and slammed into another turning vehicle that had the right of way.

They said they noticed signs of intoxication including observing glassy eyes, slurred speech, and a smell of alcohol.

Witnesses told police they observed Newson exit his vehicle with two bottles of beer.

They attempted to take him into custody but he resisted.

Eventually, police were able to take him into custody and a search of his vehicle found marijuana.

Newson had four kids with him in the car and they were all treated at the scene. The woman in the other car was also treated at the scene.

Newson is now facing several charges including driving under the influence, resisting arrest, endangering the welfare of children, disorderly conduct, and several traffic charges.