Man charged in deadly shooting outside Pittsburgh bar

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man is facing charges after a deadly shooting outside a bar in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood over the weekend.

Police said they were dispatched for reports of shots fired with multiple victims on Brighton Road just before 2 a.m. on Saturday.

When officers got there, they said they found two men who had been shot after a fight at 703 Social Club. Both of them were taken to the hospital in critical condition, and one of them, 40-year-old Warren Thompson, later died.

(Photo: KDKA)

Two other victims took themselves to local hospitals with gunshot wounds, police said. Both were listed in stable condition.

On Wednesday, police announced charges against 31-year-old Akil Tennyson, who authorities say is still in the hospital. He's charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license and recklessly endangering another person.

A neighbor who didn't want to be identified told KDKA-TV she heard more than 20 shots.

"When I was little, my mom and dad didn't have to worry about me being out, and you know, we just had to be in when the streetlights came on," she said. "Now, I try my best to just make sure my kids don't even go outside."

A man who lives in the area told KDKA-TV that the bar used to get an older crowd under different ownership, but when that changed about five years ago, it got younger and noisier after hours.