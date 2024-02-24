One dead, three injured after shooting near bar in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood

Four people shot outside of Marshall-Shadeland bar

Four people shot outside of Marshall-Shadeland bar

Four people shot outside of Marshall-Shadeland bar

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is dead and three others are hurt after a shooting near a bar in the Pittsburgh area.

According to Pittsburgh Police, one man is dead and three others got hurt in the shooting near 703 Social Club off of Brighton Road in Marshall-Shadeland.

The call came in just after 2 a.m. on Saturday morning for reports of shots fired and multiple hit near Brighton Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found two men in critical condition following a dispute at the bar.

They then took both of them to the hospital where one died from his injuries.

Police confirmed to KDKA that the man who died from his injuries was 40-year-old Warren Thompson.

An investigation later revealed that the two other people hit by gunfire went to the hospital on their own and are now in stable condition.

Police were seen collecting evidence in the area as they worked to learn more about the shooting.

It's currently unclear whether it happened inside or outside of the bar.

No suspects have been named and Pittsburgh Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.

We will have more throughout the morning on KDKA-TV Saturday Morning News and here on KDKA.com.