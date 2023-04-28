Watch CBS News
Man charged with homicide in bystander's shooting death outside Uniontown pub

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Fayette County officials announce arrest in 2022 shooting where innocent bystander was killed
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man is facing homicide charges after officials said an innocent woman was killed during a shooting outside a bar in Fayette County last year. 

Police say in June of 2022, Terrell Jones got into a fight with another man at McPatton's Pub in Uniontown and Jones opened fire. 

Thirty-four-year-old Samantha Harden was shot and killed.

On Friday morning, Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower described a jailhouse conversation involving Jones, saying he told someone that the other man used Harden as "a body shield" and "he was having dreams and cannot sleep." 

Terrell Jones has been charged with criminal homicide. 

