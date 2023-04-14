Watch CBS News
Man charged in Penn Hills baby's fentanyl overdose death

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — A man is charged with involuntary manslaughter after a 7-month-old girl fatally overdosed on fentanyl in Penn Hills. 

Allegheny County police said David Poindexter, 58, was watching Zhuri Bogle with her grandmother when the girl overdosed on fentanyl. 

When first responders got to Chaske Street the morning of Jan. 15, police said Bogle's father was performing CPR. Paramedics took over but Bogle was later pronounced dead at the scene. 

Zhuri Bogle Coston Funeral Homes

A month later, the Allegheny County medical examiner ruled Bogle died from acute fentanyl toxicity. 

Poindexter is already in jail for an unrelated offense, police said. He's charged with involuntary manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person. 

Police said the investigation into the girl's death is still open.

First published on April 14, 2023 / 3:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

