Man charged with shooting, killing 20-year-old woman in Aliquippa alleyway

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man has been charged with shooting and killing a 20-year-old woman in an alleyway in Aliquippa.

Twenty-five-year-old Jason Banks Jr. of Aliquippa is facing charges of criminal homicide and simple assault after police said he attacked Treonna Washington on Friday evening and killed her a few hours later.

Police said a woman walking her dog early Saturday morning when she found Washington's body in an alleyway on Reed Street. State police said Washington had been shot in the head. A spent .40 caliber casing was nearby, troopers said.

According to the criminal complaint, troopers found video from Linmar Terrace and Wade Street that shows Banks assaulting Washington shortly before 7 p.m., grabbing her by the hair, hitting her and trying to push her down a flight of stairs.

Video from shortly before 10 p.m. shows Banks, Washington and another person walking toward Reed Street. Just before 10 p.m., police said a single gunshot could be heard on the footage.

Police interviewed the third person who had been seen with Banks and Washington. That man told investigators that while they were in the alley, Banks shot and killed Washington.