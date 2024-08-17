Woman's body found in Aliquippa, state police investigating as a homicide

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) - A woman's body was found in Aliquippa in what is being investigated as a homicide.

State police are on the scene at Wade Street as well as at a field down the road from where her body was found.

Police said her body was found on Read Street.

Doorbell camera footage from a neighbor caught the moment just before 10 p.m. on Friday night when a motorcycle drove by just after shots were fired.

Police sources have told KDKA there were a couple of calls for shots fired around the same time with some saying they heard a car driving away afterward.

While police did respond, they did not find anything at the time.

They have said they do believe there is a chance that those shots fired calls could have been a ricochet that made callers believe the shots fired were closer to them.

So, in total, police responded to a different area last night than where the body was found this morning.

According to police, a man was walking his dog earlier when he found a woman's body near a set of stairs.

Police closed down the road earlier as they investigated the alley where the body was found. It has since opened up but police are moving through the neighborhood to try and piece this all together.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest.