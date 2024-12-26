Pennsylvania man assaults pregnant woman as she goes into labor, authorities say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Somerset County man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman.

In a news release, Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar said Andrew Ashurst was charged with multiple felonies after assaulting the pregnant woman. The Daily American reported that the assault happened on Dec. 19 at a home in Brothersvalley Township.

Authorities said the Berlin man attacked the woman after a verbal altercation. The news release said Ashurst pushed the woman into the toilet, causing her to hit her head, punched her in the appendix area, pulled her around the house by her hair, and slapped and hit her in the face with a cell phone.

When the woman went into labor during the beating, officials said Ashurst refused to let the woman call first responders. Investigators found bruising on the woman's back, arms, eye, cheek and forehead, the district attorney said.

"As a mother, I understand the vulnerability of a woman and her unborn child and I am appalled that anyone would jeopardize the lives of these two people. The allegations are unfathomable and I plan to punish these crimes to the fullest extent of the law," Metzgar said in the news release.

Ashurst is facing a list of charges, including aggravated assault of an unborn child, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, unlawful restraint and simple assault. He was taken to the Somerset County Jail. The Daily American reported that he was lodged in the jail on a $50,00 bond.

Berlin Borough is about 80 miles from Pittsburgh.