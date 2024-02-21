Police: Monroeville man shot and killed woman while her child was in the next room

BALDWIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man was arrested after police said he shot and killed the mother of his child inside her apartment while the 1-year-old was in the next room.

Twenty-two-year-old Adelin Itongwa of Monroeville was charged with criminal homicide and endangering the welfare of a child in the death of 20-year-old Ramiah Griffin. He was arrested on Tuesday afternoon, Allegheny County police announced.

According to police, Griffin was found inside her apartment on Youngridge Drive in Baldwin around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 9. Police said she had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her child was also found in an adjacent room, police said. The 1-year-old was unharmed.

Allegheny County Police Department's Homicide Unit was called to the scene and initiated the investigation.

Through witness interviews and surveillance videos, detectives said they identified Itongwa as the person responsible for the shooting. He's the father of the child found inside Griffin's apartment, police said.

Itongwa will be taken to the Allegheny County Jail pending preliminary arraignment.