Woman found shot and killed inside Baldwin apartment
BALDWIN BOROUGH (KDKA) - A woman is dead after a shooting on Friday afternoon in Baldwin.
According to police, they found 20-year-old Ramiah Griffin in her apartment on Young Ridge Drive on Friday afternoon.
No further information was provided as of Saturday morning.
We have reached out to police for more and are awaiting a response.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.