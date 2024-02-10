Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman found shot and killed inside Baldwin apartment

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Woman found killed in Baldwin apartment
Woman found killed in Baldwin apartment 00:12

BALDWIN BOROUGH (KDKA) - A woman is dead after a shooting on Friday afternoon in Baldwin. 

According to police, they found 20-year-old Ramiah Griffin in her apartment on Young Ridge Drive on Friday afternoon. 

No further information was provided as of Saturday morning. 

We have reached out to police for more and are awaiting a response. 

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on February 10, 2024 / 10:27 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.