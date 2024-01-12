Man arrested after stolen compact track loader drives through streets of Shaler Township

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man was arrested after police said a stolen compact track loader was caught on surveillance video driving through the streets of Shaler last year.

Jordan Walthour, 33, was taken into custody in Venango County, Shaler Township police announced on Friday.

The investigation began the morning of Nov. 20 when Shaler police said they received a report about a Caterpillar compact track loader valued at over $91,000 that was stolen from a Hampton Shaler Water Authority construction site near Washington Street.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a track loader being driven on the road shortly before noon on Nov. 19, traveling toward Friday Road. The loader was captured on camera traveling down Davis Avenue. It was then reported to have traveled onto Seavey Road and down to Soose Road, police said.

After it happened, Larry Divis, who lives on Davis Ave, told KDKA-TV he saw it go by.

"About 11 o'clock, I was sitting in the easy chair waiting for the games to start, and I looked outside, like I said, about 11, and saw a piece of equipment going down the street, which I thought was a little unusual because it was on a Sunday," Divis said.

The tips, along with license plate reader technology and the assistance of the Western Pennsylvania Auto Theft Trask Force, helped police track the stolen equipment down. Police said it was found near a residence in West Deer Township.

Detectives said they identified Walthour as a suspect and eventually filed for an arrest warrant. He's charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 18.