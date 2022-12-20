Arrest made in 2013 death of man killed trying to stop bank robber outside South Strabane Giant Eagle

SOUTH STRABANE, Pa. (KDKA) - An arrest has been made nearly 10 years after a man was shot and killed outside a Giant Eagle in South Strabane while trying to stop a bank robber.

Keith Wilk of Pittsburgh was arrested in 46-year-old Vincent Kelley's death, Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh announced Tuesday.

On Father's Day, June 16, 2013, Kelley was shopping inside the South Strabane Township Giant Eagle when the Citizen's Bank got robbed.

Kelley chased after the suspect as he ran to a car. In a tussle in the suspect's vehicle, Kelley was shot multiple times and died. The suspect got away.

Investigators later released surveillance pictures of the robbery, a picture of the getaway car and information on a stolen license plate from the area of Bridgeville and Scott Township.

Walsh said DNA from an umbrella the suspect was carrying on the day of the robbery and information from someone who came forward led them to the arrest.