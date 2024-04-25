Man arrested at Pittsburgh International Airport after agents find marijuana and gun in luggage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Texas man was arrested after police said he brought a large amount of marijuana and a gun he didn't have a license for to the Pittsburgh International Airport.

Allegheny County police said they were called to the airport around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday after TSA agents found a gun and marijuana inside 28-year-old Stephon Wilson's checked luggage during a routine inspection.

Police said the man from Houston didn't have a valid concealed carry permit or a medical marijuana card.

The FBI and DEA were notified, and county police said they seized both the gun and the drugs.

Wilson is facing multiple charges, including one felony count of carrying a firearm without a license and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and mushrooms. He was set to be transported to the Allegheny County Jail pending arraignment.

Last year, the TSA said a record 6,737 guns were caught at airport checkpoints across the country, and Pittsburgh was part of the "disturbing" trend.

Passengers are allowed to travel with guns in checked baggage if they're unloaded, packed in a hard-sided locked case and declared at the check-in counter.

Travelers who bring guns to an airport checkpoint can face federal civil fines up to $10,000.