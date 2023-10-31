Federal officials ask Pittsburgh International Airport travelers to leave guns at home or pack them properly

Officials ask travelers at Pittsburgh airport to leave guns at home or pack them properly

Officials ask travelers at Pittsburgh airport to leave guns at home or pack them properly

Officials ask travelers at Pittsburgh airport to leave guns at home or pack them properly

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Federal officials are asking air passengers to please keep their guns at home or make sure they're not stored in carry-on luggage.

The TSA has already stopped a record number of guns from getting through security checkpoints at the Pittsburgh International Airport this year.

"Please leave your guns at home when coming to the airport," said Valerie Townsend, the Allegheny County Airport Authority's director of airport security.

And if you can't do that and you want to take a gun to your destination, "We want you to know that there is a proper way to carry a firearm when you're traveling and there's a way not to," said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA's federal security director for the airport.

And just what's the proper way? Townsend says the first thing is to "Please search your bags and luggage before you pack to make sure there are now firearms inside."

It's not illegal to transport a firearm while flying but you just can't tote it in your backpack or travel bag. If you want to travel with your gun, the firearm must be unloaded and stored along with ammo in a hard-sided firearms case with a lock. After that, take the stored firearm to a check-in counter and fill out a firearms transport custody form. It's then loaded into the plane's cargo hold and that's it.

Federal and local officials say the number of people nationwide illegally stashing firearms in their travel carry-ons this year is over 5,500. Pittsburgh International has already exceeded its old record.

"We've had 39 firearm catches this year which exceeds our previous record, which was 35 firearms detected" -- most of which are loaded, said Keys-Turners.

Why is this happening? One reason is more people are carrying firearms than ever before. If you don't follow the rules and you get caught with a firearm at the security checkpoint, you will face significant legal and monetary consequences.

"Our message is very clear: if you illegally possess a firearm, you will be arrested, you will go to jail and you will appear in court," said Ken Ruckel with Allegheny County police.

"They can get a fine of up to $15,000," Keys-Turner said.