Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in the Hill District last week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police have arrested a suspect involved in a deadly shooting in the Hill District.

Shaun Scott is now in the Allegheny County Jail.

Police said Scott shot and killed 18-year-old Malek Thomas along Chauncey Drive last week.

Scott is also responsible for shooting at a car in Lincoln-Lemington and having a stolen firearm, per police.  

July 2, 2022

