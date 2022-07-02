Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in the Hill District last week
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police have arrested a suspect involved in a deadly shooting in the Hill District.
Shaun Scott is now in the Allegheny County Jail.
Police said Scott shot and killed 18-year-old Malek Thomas along Chauncey Drive last week.
Scott is also responsible for shooting at a car in Lincoln-Lemington and having a stolen firearm, per police.
