Man fatally shot in the Hill District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was fatally shot in Pittsburgh's Hill District neighborhood on Friday.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers responded around 3 p.m. to ShotSpotter alerts on Chauncey Drive. Officers found a man who was shot in the side. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Officials said two men were detained for questioning and two guns were recovered at the scene. It is not clear if there have been any arrests.

Police are investigating.