Watch CBS News
Crime

Man fatally shot in the Hill District

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (6/24)
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (6/24) 03:04

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was fatally shot in Pittsburgh's Hill District neighborhood on Friday.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers responded around 3 p.m. to ShotSpotter alerts on Chauncey Drive. Officers found a man who was shot in the side. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Officials said two men were detained for questioning and two guns were recovered at the scene. It is not clear if there have been any arrests. 

Police are investigating. 

First published on June 24, 2022 / 4:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.