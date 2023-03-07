Man arrested, charged with stealing 2,000-pound church bell from Squirrel Hill cemetery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested after a 2,000-pound church bell was stolen from a Pittsburgh cemetery last month and later found dumped on the side of the road.

Matthew Pistelli, 54, was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief, unauthorized use of automobiles and trespass by motor vehicle, Pittsburgh police announced on Tuesday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Squirrel Hill's Brown Ames Church bell, which was cast in 1908, was stolen from the Turner Cemetery. Police later located the 115-year-old bell along Parkwood Road in the city's St. Clair neighborhood, the man who reported it telling police he'd seen it on the news.

Police said they were able to use witnesses and cameras to identify the suspect vehicle, trailer and forklift used to remove the bell.

The bell is now safe and sound, though it's missing the yoke and there's a small slice in the side.

It has since been taken to an undisclosed location and church trustees said it's either going to get a permanent display stand at the cemetery or play a part in a new church parishioners want to build.