Watch CBS News
Local News

Man arrested in deadly Hill District shooting

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Man arrested in deadly Hill District shooting
Man arrested in deadly Hill District shooting 00:10

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in the Hill District earlier this year. 

Robert Freeman, 32, was arrested by the Pittsburgh Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force in Tiwand Hill's death. 

kdka-robert-freeman.png
Robert Freeman was arrested in Tiwand Hill's shooting death in the Hill District on March 22, 2022.  (Photo: Pittsburgh Bureau of Police)

Police said they found 45-year-old Hill shot inside a unit in the Bedford Dwellings Apartment Complex the morning of March 22. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Freeman was charged with criminal homicide and carrying a firearm without a license. 

He's now behind bars in the Allegheny County Jail. 

First published on August 12, 2022 / 5:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.