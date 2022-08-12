Man arrested in deadly Hill District shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in the Hill District earlier this year.

Robert Freeman, 32, was arrested by the Pittsburgh Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force in Tiwand Hill's death.

Robert Freeman was arrested in Tiwand Hill's shooting death in the Hill District on March 22, 2022. (Photo: Pittsburgh Bureau of Police)

Police said they found 45-year-old Hill shot inside a unit in the Bedford Dwellings Apartment Complex the morning of March 22. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Freeman was charged with criminal homicide and carrying a firearm without a license.

He's now behind bars in the Allegheny County Jail.