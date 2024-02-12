Man accused of killing Pittsburgh U-Haul employee, leading police on chase in stolen truck found guilty of murder

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A jury found a man accused of killing a U-Haul employee, stealing a truck and leading police on a chase in 2021 guilty of second-degree murder.

Braijon Burton is accused of fatally shooting Jacob Jaillet at the U-Haul store on Washington Boulevard in July 2021. He was also found guilty on several other charges, including robbery of a motor vehicle, one of two aggravated assault charges and recklessly endangering others.

After Burton shot Jaillet, police said he stole a truck and led police on a chase that ended with a crash on Route 28. Burton also allegedly fired a shot at another vehicle on Route 28. The vehicle was hit, but the driver wasn't injured.

(Photo: Pittsburgh Police)

On Wednesday, the victim's family and friends were in tears listening to testimony against Burton. At one point, an alternate juror had to be dismissed, as the testimony from the doctor who treated the victim was too much to handle.

Multiple bags of evidence were shown to the jury on Wednesday, including the shirt Jaillet was wearing. The blood-stained collar and bullet holes told the jury where the victim was shot. A UPMC doctor testified about the injuries Jaillet suffered, calling them life-ending.

