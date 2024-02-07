UPMC doctor testifies in case of man accused of killing Pittsburgh U-Haul employee

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The trial for a man accused of killing a man, stealing a U-Haul truck and leading police on a chase in 2021 continued on Wednesday.

Family and friends of the victims were in tears listening to the testimony against the suspect. At one point an alternate juror had to be dismissed, as the testimony from the doctor treating the victim was too much to handle.

A video shown during this trial allegedly shows Braijon Burton going to the U-Haul store on Washington Boulevard in July 2021. Burton is accused of shooting and killing Jacob Jaillet.

"A man just got shot, and they stole our truck," co-worker Corey Dick said on the 911 call.

The calls played during this case detailed the minutes after when coworkers called for help.

"I'm putting pressure on the wound, but he's bleeding on the ground," Dick said to 911 dispatchers.

On Wednesday, multiple bags of evidence were shown to the jury, including the shirt Jaillet was wearing. The blood-stained collar and bullet holes told the jury where the victim was shot.

"There were two shots that went off. I don't see the other one, but I'm holding pressure to the first one," Dick said.

UPMC's Dr. Jonathan Elmer testified about the injuries Jaillet suffered. He called them life-ending.

When the victim got to UPMC Presbyterian, he had injuries to his upper spinal cord. It left no connection between the brain and the body. Jaillet was able to move his eyes but nothing else. It was at this point of the testimony when an alternate juror had to be dismissed for being visibly squeamish at the details.

The doctor continued his testimony, saying he spoke with Jaillet and his family and that they had two options. The first would be to remove the breathing tube, be given medicine and die peacefully. Or, they could leave the breathing tube in and die in a less dignified manner.

Ultimately, Jaillett and his family chose the first option. He died on Aug. 1, 2021.

The trial is expected to continue throughout the week. Burton faces several charges, including homicide, aggravated assault and robbery.