Man accused of criminal arson after attempting to blow up his home in Plum

Man accused of attempting to blow up his own home in Plum

Man accused of attempting to blow up his own home in Plum

Man accused of attempting to blow up his own home in Plum

PLUM BOROUGH, Pa. (KDKA) - A Plum Borough man is now facing charges after being accused of trying to blow up his house with natural gas last month.

According to the criminal complaint, Neil Yetsko created a gas leak in his home and then left while he had two candles still burning inside the home.

On November 16, the Allegheny County Fire Marshal contacted the police citing suspicious behavior from Yetsko, the owner of the home on Kathy Lynn Drive. He told police that Yetsko had gone out of town and left two candles burning. He later contacted People's Gas regarding a leak.

Once People's Gas arrived, they detected an odor of gas and shut down the gas line and power line.

Yetsko told police that he had made curry a few days earlier and spilled some of it on the side of the stove, causing him to pull it out and clean it, saying that could've been a source of the gas leak. He then claimed a friend stopped over on the day he was headed out of town and alerted him to the leak. He also told three people the same story, but an investigation proved it was a lie.

Information from People's Gas revealed that the leak began the same day that Yetsko left the home.

He is now facing three counts of criminal attempted arson, risking catastrophe, and reckless endangerment charges.