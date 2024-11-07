Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Beaver County, police say

ROCHESTER, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Beaver County are looking for a man accused of robbing a mail carrier at gunpoint.

On Nov. 2 around 11:30 a.m., police said a United States Postal Service mail carrier was walking his usual route in Rochester on Case Street when he noticed a suspicious man.

"When he walked back across the street to go to his truck, the male approached him, asked him what he had on him," Rochester Police Officer Andrew Krawchyk said. "The mail carrier said just mail. He then pulled out a gun from his hoodie pocket, showed it to him and said give me everything in your pocket."

The mail carrier told police he grabbed all the cash in his pocket and threw it on the ground in front of the suspect. He said the suspect picked up the money and ran westbound on Case Street.

"We spoke to several residents in the area who said they noticed this particular male lurking around this area for the last week or two," Krawchyk said. "We believe this was just a crime of opportunity."

As for any surveillance video, police say it seems the suspect knew exactly where all the cameras were located and dodged them.

"We think this individual ducked down behind the woods behind the houses before he passed any houses," the officer said.

Local police are working with the Postal Inspectors on this case. The Rochester Post Office said it has no comment on the incident.

Police said they have a person of interest in the case.