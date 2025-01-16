Fans of the late Mac Miller share excitement for the posthumous release of "Balloonerism"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Mac Miller's artistic and creative legacy lives on, and the Pittsburgh icon's fans are cheesin' from cheek to cheek because an official version of his long-lost project "Balloonerism" is finally dropping Friday.

Miller's estate said he created the 14-track record around the same time as his 2014 album "Faces." The LP will be the second album released in Miller's memory since his tragic death in September 2018.

We talked to fans in Pittsburgh celebrating his legacy about what the album release means to them.

"His music was and still is just a complete change of pace of everyone else, I mean you don't really find an artist like Mac too often, and everyone's super excited for the album Friday," said Jace Eswein.

Unofficial versions of the "Balloonerism" project have been circulating online for years. Miller's estate said releasing this record was important for Miller, but other albums took priority so now they're making it official.

"He was actually set to release it but it never came out, so I think it's just a big album for a lot of older fans to really hold close to themselves," Eswein said.

In the city of Pittsburgh, there's still so much love for Mac who grew up in the city's Point Breeze neighborhood.

"Man, Mac....first of all, what a great representation for our city," said Eswein.

Fans love to visit Miller's murals in Larimer and Etna and some of his favorite spots like Frick Park Market, and Blue Slide Park.

"It's good to remember he was there one day and that he's going to leave that impact on people," said Ben Buser.

A short film based on the "Balloonerism" album premiered in select cities Wednesday. There were two sold-out screenings at Pittsburgh's Carnegie Science Center.

"I really love Mac, I think his music is really good. I don't feel like he has a bad song, like there's no skips," said Madi Buser.

All proceeds from the film screenings will benefit the Mac Miller Fund, which inspires the next generation of musicians to find their own styles.

The film is also being released alongside the album on Friday.

Miller is known for his smooth flow and lyrical ability. He gave fans a different vibe on every album, sharing his story and what he was experiencing in his life, like being in love, focusing on self-reflection, being hopeful during hard times, or showing love for Pittsburghers and the city.

"You really saw, I mean in all of his albums like he was trying to progress music differently than everyone else and create that own flow and you really see through the course of his different albums how he starts to really become his own self when it comes to music," said Eswein.

Fans are sure that Mac Miller's one-of-a-kind projects will be celebrated, and he'll be remembered 'til infinity and beyond.'

"A Pittsburgher! He's a Pittsburgher and fantastic musician that's the best way I can describe him," Eswein said.

"His music, obviously, what he did for Pittsburgh, for the community, and this too," Ethan McGee said.

Miller's estate announced the Balloonerism film will be available on Prime Video on Friday, January 17th alongside the album release at midnight.

This Sunday would've been Miller's 33rd birthday. So that night, Thunderbird Cafe in Lawrenceville is hosting a special event called "Come Back to Earth: A Tribute to Mac Miller" with a Balloonerism listening party and a live-band tribute to honor the late rapper.