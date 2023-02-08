LS Jewelers open for business, Robinson Township police say

ROBINSON TOWNSHIp, Pa. (KDKA) - Robinson Township police said LS Jewelers is open for business after it appeared to suddenly close last month.

One woman told KDKA-TV that she dropped off her 33-year-old wedding ring for repairs in October and was told it would take six to eight weeks, but she hadn't gotten a call to pick it up, and whenever she tried to call, the store's voicemail box was full.

Zamagias Properties, who owns the building where the jewelry store is located, confirmed LS Jewelers was still a tenant but wouldn't comment further.

The confusion prompted Robinson Township police to investigate.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the department said the store is currently open for business and anyone who filed complaints can stop by during the posted business hours.