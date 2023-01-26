Customers left in the dark after Robinson Township jewelry store appears to have suddenly closed

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A jewelry store in Robinson Township is under investigation after customers say it appears to have suddenly closed.

One customer told KDKA-TV that they were at L.C Jewelers on Dec. 30th and it was open, but a worker at a nearby business said they haven't seen the store open or the owners since.

"They have my ring, my diamond ring," Anna Marie Babich said.

Babich said she dropped off her 33-year-old wedding ring for repairs in October. She said the store told her it would take six to eight weeks. She has not gotten a call to pick it up yet.

"I called them this morning and their voice mailbox is full," Babich said.

Babich showed up at the store Thursday afternoon and was surprised to see and hear that it's been closed.

"I'm really upset. I just want my ring back," Babich said.

Katerina Pavlok also showed up Thursday to drop off a watch she needed to be repaired.

"I had some watches fixed here before and then I tried to come back to get a couple more fixed and no one answered the door. I tried calling them. No one answered," Pavlok said.

Pavlok said she's tried coming back several times but the store has been closed for weeks.

"I see a couple of post-its on the door from deliveries that were attempted so I guess nobody has been here in a while," Pavlok said.

She said last time she was inside, the owners did not mention closing or going on vacation.

A worker at a nearby business said they saw a sign on the front door at one point that said closed for personal reasons/emergency. That sign was not on the door as of Jan. 26.

KDKA-TV reached out to the owners to learn if the store is closed for good or when they plan to reopen. No one answered and the voicemailbox was full.

Zamagias Properties, who owns the building where the jewelry store is located, confirmed to KDKA-TV that L.C. Jewelers is still currently a tenant. A spokesperson could not comment further.

The Robinson Township Police Department said it is investigating.