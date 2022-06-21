Lower Burrell BP selling gas for $2.38 a gallon for 2 hours Wednesday

Preparing for and predicting how high gas prices might get

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. (KDKA) - A station in Lower Burrell is selling gas for $2.38 a gallon for two hours on Wednesday, less than half the price of the state's current average.

The BP gas station on Leechburg and Wildlife Lodge roads is partnering with the conservative nonprofit Americans for Prosperity Pennsylvania for the deal.

Gas will be $2.38 a gallon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. but the offer will be capped at 1,500 gallons, which the Trib reports should serve about 100 to 150 vehicles.

Lower Burrell Mayor John Andrejcik told the Trib police plan to have officers to help with traffic control near the gas station.

Americans for Prosperity "recruits and unites concerned citizens in 35 states to advance policies that will help people improve their lives," according to the Pennsylvania chapter's Twitter bio.

The average gas price in America is $4.97 for a gallon of regular unleaded. Pennsylvanians are paying about 5 cents more and the Pittsburgh area's average price is $5.01.