Drivers line up for $2.38 a gallon gas in Lower Burrell

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. (KDKA) - Cars lined up to get gas at a BP in Lower Burrell where the price was set at $2.38 a gallon for two hours Wednesday.

The deal, spearheaded by the conservative group Americans for Prosperity, was good from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until the 1,500-gallon limit was hit. Drivers got numbered slips of paper, and by noon, all 150 bands had been given out and no more cars were allowed into the line.

So many people had shown up, the deal started early. It was part of a political stunt to set the price back to what it was when President Joe Biden took office.

On Wednesday, the national average gas price was $4.96 a gallon for regular unleaded. Pennsylvania saw a higher average at $5.01 per gallon.

The group will pay the station for the difference in price. They've had similar events in other parts of the country as part of their True Cost of Washington campaign and are planning two more in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.

Biden is calling on Congress to suspend the federal gasoline and diesel taxes for three months.

Half Priced Gas!!! pic.twitter.com/Xs9RNlW0bm — Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) June 22, 2022