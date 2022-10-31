Watch CBS News
Local News

Long lines for going-out-of-business sale at Waterworks Walmart

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Sale at Walmart in Waterworks Shopping Center
Sale at Walmart in Waterworks Shopping Center 00:12

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The going-out-of-business sale is underway at the Walmart at The Waterworks shopping center.

The Walmart is set to close on Nov. 11. The decision was made after a review of the store's finances, a company spokesperson said.

A line wrapped around the building on Monday, as people waited to shop the store's 50 percent off sale.

snapshot-45.jpg
KDKA

First published on October 31, 2022 / 7:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.