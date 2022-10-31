Long lines for going-out-of-business sale at Waterworks Walmart
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The going-out-of-business sale is underway at the Walmart at The Waterworks shopping center.
The Walmart is set to close on Nov. 11. The decision was made after a review of the store's finances, a company spokesperson said.
A line wrapped around the building on Monday, as people waited to shop the store's 50 percent off sale.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.