Logan Cooley makes NHL All-Rookie Team after 20-goal season with Coyotes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- West Mifflin native Logan Cooley has earned high honors for his rookie season at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas!

Cooley was selected third overall in last year's NHL Draft by the Arizona Coyotes, the highest a player from Pennsylvania has ever been drafted.

The West Mifflin native had a stellar rookie campaign, scoring 20 goals and adding 24 assists in 82 games.

The 2023-24 NHL All-Rookie Team included three unanimous selections: Connor Bedard, Brock Faber and Luke Hughes, who all were voted as finalists for the Calder Trophy (won by Bedard).

Cooley was joined on the NHL's All-Rookie Team by Connor Bedard, Marco Rossi, Brock Faber, Luke Hughes, and Pyotr Kochetkov.

The West Mifflin native got his start in hockey in 2008 as part of Sidney Crosby's "Little Penguins" program, an initiative that provides local athletes who can't afford hockey equipment a chance to play the game.

From there, Cooley became a must-see prospect, spending time with the Penguins Elite program, the U.S. National Development Program, and then spent a season with the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers in the NCAA.