Beaver County law enforcement pushes back on criticisms from acting Secret Service director

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — The Beaver County district attorney and head of Beaver County's SWAT team strongly disagreed with the new Secret Service chief's criticisms of local law enforcement's actions at Donald Trump's rally in Butler Township on July 13.

Secret Service Acting Director Ronald Rowe testified before two Senate committees on Tuesday about security at the rally where a gunman attempted to assassinate Trump.

"We assumed that the state and locals had it," Rowe said. "I can assure you that we're not going to make that mistake again."

"I can't reiterate more how proud we are of the actions of our guys that day," Beaver County District Attorney Nate Bible said. "And there is no question, in my opinion, that their quick thinking and their quick action saved lives."

"A lot of blame shifting on maybe some missteps on other agencies," Bible added. "But again, our guys did everything they were asked and went above and beyond what they were asked on that day."

Longtime Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley released photos of the snipers who were positioned inside the AGR building. There were two from the Beaver County Emergency Services Unit and one from Butler.

Beaver County ESU Commander Pat Young said all the snipers were sitting about 3 feet back from the windows. Because they were positioned inside the building, none had a clear view of the roof where the shooter was.

"They were advised to occupy the far right corner of the building if you are looking at the stage," Young said. "On the complete opposite end where (Thomas Matthew) Crooks was."

"We were able to have direct communications with Butler ESU the entire time via tactical frequency," he added.

KDKA-TV's Jennifer Borarsso asked, "Did you know they had been communicating with the Secret Service?"

"I don't know that for sure, I was not in their command post," Young said.