Lizzo coming to Pittsburgh in May of 2023 on North American tour

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Lizzo announced the second leg of her North American Tour on Monday morning and Pittsburgh is one of her stops in 2023.

The three-time Grammy winner and Emmy Award-winning artist will perform at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, May 13, one month before Taylor Swift makes her return to the steel city.

Tickets will go on sale on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. on LizzoMusic.com.

Among the other cities included in the second leg of her tour are Knoxville, Tennessee, Lexington, Kentucky, Chicago, Illinois, Phoenix, Arizona, San Diego, California and more.

