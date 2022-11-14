Watch CBS News
Local News

Lizzo coming to Pittsburgh in May of 2023 on North American tour

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Lizzo announced the second leg of her North American Tour on Monday morning and Pittsburgh is one of her stops in 2023. 

The three-time Grammy winner and Emmy Award-winning artist will perform at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, May 13, one month before Taylor Swift makes her return to the steel city. 

Tickets will go on sale on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. on LizzoMusic.com.

Among the other cities included in the second leg of her tour are Knoxville, Tennessee, Lexington, Kentucky, Chicago, Illinois, Phoenix, Arizona, San Diego, California and more. 

For more information on tickets, click here.

First published on November 14, 2022 / 10:27 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.