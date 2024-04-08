Little Big Town and Sugarland bringing tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Grammy Award-winning country music group Little Big Town is coming to Pittsburgh with Sugarland.

Little Big Town and Sugarland are bringing their Take Me Home Tour to PPG Paints Arena on Nov. 1.

The two groups performed "Take Me Home," originally written and released by Phil Collins in 1985, at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday.

"Last night felt like a real homecoming for us and a full circle moment. When we toured with Sugarland last, we would all be backstage harmonizing different cover songs to try and surprise the audience every night. There's something about this song that feels so nostalgic of that time. It really is like coming home," Little Big Town said in a press release from Live Nation.

"The Take Me Home tour feels like a celebration of being a band for 25 years and we're so excited to throw this party with our great friends Sugarland. We'll both be playing all our biggest hits and then some. Can't wait to see everyone!"

The Take Me Home Tour kicks off on Oct. 24 in Greenville, South Carolina, and makes nearly 20 stops across the country before wrapping up in Nashville on Dec. 13.

Little Big Town consists of members Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman and Jimi Westbrook. The group is behind hits like "Boondocks," "Day Drinking" and "Girl Crush."