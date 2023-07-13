Lil Baby cancels Pittsburgh show

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rapper Lil Baby canceled his show in Pittsburgh, according to Ticketmaster.

The Ticketmaster page for his show said the event organizer had to cancel the concert but didn't give a reason why.

Lil Baby was supposed to bring his It's Only Us Tour to PPG Paints Arena on Sept. 5 with The Kid LAROI, GloRilla, GLOSS UP and Rylo Rodriguez Hunxho. The show is no longer on the venue's schedule of upcoming events.

It appears the Pittsburgh show was one of several scrapped. Ticketmaster's page for his tour says shows in Sacramento, Salt Lake City, Denver, Indianapolis and Louisville have been canceled.

Ticketholders don't need to do anything to get a refund, Ticketmaster said. The refund will be processed to the original method of payment once funds are received from the event organizer, which usually happens within 30 days.