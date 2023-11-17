Going to Light Up Night in Downtown Pittsburgh? Here's what you need to know

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's the start of the most wonderful time of the year.

Light Up Night in Downtown Pittsburgh will officially kick off this Saturday and the fun starts at 3 p.m. That's when families can start meeting Santa Claus on Stanwix Street. Then, as the sun goes down at 5 p.m., the mayor will light the City of Pittsburgh tree at the City-County Building.

Then there is also the lighting of the tree at PPG Plaza at 6 p.m. and the lighting of the Highmark tree at 7 p.m., with, of course, fireworks.

There will be live music at different stages throughout the downtown, a block party and lots of shopping at the Peoples Gas Holiday Market in Market Square, which opened Friday at 11 a.m.

Conner Russell has been a vendor at the holiday market for four years. He says that it's the people that keep him coming back.

"Honestly, all of the customers just being excited to be out and doing things," said Russell. "It is nice to see families or couples walking around and just enjoying the holiday season."

One of the people walking around browsing at the market Friday was Gina Ross, who is originally from Pittsburgh but who now lives in upstate New York. She says she is excited for the holidays and she said there were a few stocking stuffers catching her eye here in the market.

"There are a lot of pierogi things down here," Ross said, laughing. "So it's nice to take that back to New York and give to our mom as a Christmas present, because it is a little taste of Pittsburgh."

Now if you are coming down for Light Up Night on Saturday, just know you won't be alone. Multiple Downtown streets will be closed, and parking will be limited.

City officials recommend taking public transit into Downtown to save on the congestion and the headache of parking in and around the Cultural District.

And of course, it never hurts to plan and pick the places you absolutely want to go to.

For everything you need to know about Light Up Night on Saturday, click here.